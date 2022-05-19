YouTube
    Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar set to join BJP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 19: Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar is set to join BJP on Thursday, days after he quit the grand old party.

    Jakhar had quit the Congress last week after lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership, news agency PTI reported.

    A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

    He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 14:22 [IST]
