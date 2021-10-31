YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after treatment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this month, has been discharged after the treatment.

    Manmohan Singh
    Manmohan Singh

    Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm from AIIMS, Delhi, according to ANI. \The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 after he complained of weakness following a fever.

    A row erupted after Mandaviya's visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister.

    Manmohan Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.

    Daman Singh told ThePrint that her mother was very upset because a photographer had entered the room along with the minister. But when she insisted that the photographer leave the room, "she was completely ignored".

    "She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," Daman Singh said.

    Earlier this year, the 89-year-old Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

    More MANMOHAN SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    manmohan singh aiims

    Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 19:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X