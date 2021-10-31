Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS after treatment

New Delhi, Oct 31: Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this month, has been discharged after the treatment.

Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm from AIIMS, Delhi, according to ANI. \The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS on October 13 after he complained of weakness following a fever.

A row erupted after Mandaviya's visit as he allegedly took a photographer with him while visiting the former prime minister.

Manmohan Singh's daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.

Daman Singh told ThePrint that her mother was very upset because a photographer had entered the room along with the minister. But when she insisted that the photographer leave the room, "she was completely ignored".

"She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo," Daman Singh said.

Earlier this year, the 89-year-old Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 19:26 [IST]