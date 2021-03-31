COVID-19 situation turning from 'bad to worse': Centre, warns whole country at risk

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife test COVID-19 positive

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19. We are self-isolating along with other family members," the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.

"I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested.

I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.