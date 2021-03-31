YouTube
    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 31: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

    Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife test COVID-19 positive

    "My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19. We are self-isolating along with other family members," the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.

    "I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested.

    I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 13:21 [IST]
    X