    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Babulal Gaur passes away

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhopal, Aug 21: Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur, passed away at the Narmada Hospital, this morning.

    He was admitted to hospital in a critical condition last week, after his blood pressure dropped.

    BJP leader Babulal Gaur

    The 89-year-old was on a ventilator. He was taken to the Narmada Hospital here after he complained about restlessness and dizziness.

    Gaur served as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh from August 2004 to November 2005.

    Babulal Gaur was born on June 2 1930 at Naugeer Uttar Pradesh as Baburam Yadav.

    Gaur's educational qualification was B.A. LLB and was brought up at Bhopal.

    He was first elected to the Vidhan Sabha in a by-election from Bhopal South constituency in 1974 as an independent supported by the Janata Party. He was Minister for Local Administration, Law and Legislative Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Public Relations, Urban Welfare, Housing (Urban) & Rehabilitation and Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation from 7 March 1990 to 15 December 1992.

