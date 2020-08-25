Former Karnataka IPS officer K Annamalai joins BJP

India

New Delhi, Aug 25: Former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy on Tuesday joined the BJP at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. The saffron party has braced itself for the crucial Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.

Annamalai, who is also known as "Singam", served in Karnataka for nearly a decade, resigned from service in 2019 to "work among the people".

Earlier, Annamalai told reporters that BJP is a nationalist party and he is a nationalist in the first place. "I think BJP will be able to give a new vision and direction to Tamil Nadu," Annamalai had said.

It can be seen that Annamalai launched an organisation to work with farmers in Karur and Coimbatore after he resigned from service. He had maintained that he was not taking a political plunge anytime soon.

He said he is joining BJP unconditionally and his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the things that made him take the decision.

"The call to join the BJP was taken very late. I feel political change is important than social change and that is why I decided to take the political plunge now," he said.

The former IPS officer believes BJP has been wrongly represented in Tamil Nadu. "The party is not perceived the way it is here in other states. A wrong perception of BJP has been created here," he said.

Before submitting his resignation last year, Annamalai had said that he had given a lot of thought about quitting the police service for almost a year.

"I have done my policing work and wore Khaki with a lot of pride. But I always believe that in our life we can do other work too. I am resigning with pride and happiness," Annamalai had said.