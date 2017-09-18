Former Karnataka Congress minister, Qamrul Islam passes away

Former Congress minister Qamrul Islam passed away in Bengaluru today. He suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Born January 27 1948, Islam also known as Qamar Sab was an MLA from Gulbarga North. He started his political career in 1978 and was elected to Karnataka Legislative Assembly during the terms 1978-83, 1989-1994, 1994-96, 1999-2004, 2008-2013 and 2013-2017.

He was Member of Parliament from 1996-1998 and also the cabinet minister for Housing and Labour in the administration led by Chief Minister S.M. Krishna from October 1999 to May 2004 and he also served as cabinet minister for Municipal administration, Public Enterprises, Minority Development and waqf led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cabinet from May 2013 to June 2016.

OneIndia News