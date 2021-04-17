YouTube
    h d kumaraswamy coronavirus karnataka

    Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for COVID-19

    Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    "I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted.

    COVID-19: Kejriwal to review situation in DelhiCOVID-19: Kejriwal to review situation in Delhi

    For the last few days, Mr Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, where by-election is being held today.

    He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 12:40 [IST]
    X