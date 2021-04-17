Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy tests positive for COVID-19

Hindi Diwas for non Hindi speakers: Where is the need asks HDK

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested," the 61-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader tweeted.

For the last few days, Mr Kumaraswamy had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan, where by-election is being held today.

He had got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23.