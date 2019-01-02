Former JDU MLA arrested for shooting at woman during new year's celebrations

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 2: Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested former JDU MLA Raju Singh,accused of shooting at a woman during new year's celebrations, from Uttar Pradesh.

    Police said they have recovered 2 rifles and 800 bullets from a farmhouse in Delhi where the incident took during new year celebrations.

    Visuals from the farmhouse in Delhi where the incident took place. Courtesy: ANI news
    Visuals from the farmhouse in Delhi where the incident took place. Courtesy: ANI news

    The JDU leader fled the place after a 42-year-old woman was injured in suspected celebratory firing on Tuesday. Special Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order) South, RP Upadhyay, said that information regarding the incident was received by authorities at Fortis Hospital in the Vasantjunj area around 1 am.

    The victim identified as Archana Gupta is an architect, an officer told PTI. In his complaint, the victim's husband alleged they were in the farm house on Monday night to celebrate the new year along with friends. At around 12 am, two-three rounds were reportedly fired by Raju Singh, the senior police officer said.

    Ms Gupta was taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment, he added. A case was registered against Raju Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, a senior police officer said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
