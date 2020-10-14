Actor Kushboo Sundar joins BJP, says we need somebody like Modi to take country in right direction

Former governor Sukhdev Prasad's son detained for provoking woman to immolate herself

Lucknow, Oct 14: Congress leader Alok Prasad was on Wednesday detained by the police for allegedly instigating a woman to immolate herself. The woman, who attempted to immolate herself on October 13 in front of the Vidhan Sabha, has been admitted to the Civil hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

Alok Prasad is the son of former governor Sukhdev Prasad. The Congress leader was detained in connection with the immolation of a woman from Maharajganj district.

It is reportedly said that Alok's location was near the spot where the women set herself on fire. The 35-year-old woman had told the police that she has married a Muslim youth after getting divorced from her first husband. Her second husband works in Saudi Arabia and she was being harassed by her in-laws.

Earlier, another Congress leader Anoop Patel had been arrested for instigating two women from Amethi to immolate themselves in front of the Vidhan Sabha. One of the women died due to burn injuries.

Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey had told reporters then that, "The arrested persons, including an AIMIM leader, have been booked under charges of abetment to suicide and conspiracy."