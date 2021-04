Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s wife under IT dept lens

EC Ashok Lavasa to take over as VP of Asian Development Bank

E-voting may be part of change in Lok Sabha elections 2024: CEC

EC working with IIT-Madras on blockchain technology for e-voting

Former election commissioner Krishnamurthy passes away

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Former election commissioner GVG Krishnamurty died here on Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

According to details shared by his family with the EC, the 86-year-old Krishnamurty passed away around 10 am.

An Indian Legal Service officer, Krishnamurty became the election commissioner in October, 1993.

His last rites will take place this evening at the Lodhi Road crematorium.