Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 16: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi,the first person from the Northeast to reach the top position of the judiciary, retited as chief justice of India last November after presiding over the Supreme Court for around 13 months.

The notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs states that the nomination has been made to fill the vacany caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member.

Gogoi etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues in recent times - primarily, the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The former CJI also headed a bench which, by a majority 3:2 verdict, referred to a larger 7-judge bench the pleas seeking review of the 's historic 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

Justice Gogoi is also known for being part of a presser by the 'gang of four' senior-most judges in January last year which questioned the then CJI's way of functioning.

Justice Gogoi, who was sworn on October 3, 2018, as the 46th CJI, is the first person from the Northeast to reach the top position of the judiciary and his tenure of a little over 13 months came to an end on November 17, 2019.