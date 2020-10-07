YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide: Cops

    By
    |

    Kohima, Oct 07: Ashwani Kumar, former CBI director and Governor of Nagaland died by suicide on Wednesday. The body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla Wednesday evening, officials said.

    Photo credit: Raj Bhavan, Nagaland
    Photo credit: Raj Bhavan, Nagaland

    Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency''s probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines.

    Kumar later became Governor of Nagaland.He was presently Vice Chancellor of a private university in Shimla.

    More CBI News

    Read more about:

    cbi nagaland

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X