Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide: Cops

India

oi-Deepika S

Kohima, Oct 07: Ashwani Kumar, former CBI director and Governor of Nagaland died by suicide on Wednesday. The body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla Wednesday evening, officials said.

Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency''s probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines.

Kumar later became Governor of Nagaland.He was presently Vice Chancellor of a private university in Shimla.