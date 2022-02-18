Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas's security to be reviewed after 'Khalistan' claim against Kejriwal

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 18: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas's security will be reviewed, government sources said on Friday. The move came in the wake of Vishwas' allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwass security to be reviewed

    "The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a through review and based on intelligence inputs," the sources said.

    Security to Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of the AAP, is likely to be given through a central security agency after the review.

    Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday shared a video of Kumar Vishwas - Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - allegedly talked about the collaboration between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Khalistani separatists in an interview.

    In the video, the BJP said Kumar Vishwas was heard recalling his conversation with Arvind Kejriwal. However, Vishwas didn't mention Kejriwal's name.

    The issue has gained even more prominence as the allegations came right before the Punjab elections.

    The Aam Admi Party on Thursday alleged that Vishwas was spreading lies and questioned the timing of the alleged revelation of the ill intentions of Kejriwal. AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked why Kumar Vishwas remained associated with the party for years when he knew, as alleged, that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the first Prime Minister of an independent nation?

    Polling for the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20.

    Read more about:

    kumar vishwas arvind kejriwal punjab election 2022

    X