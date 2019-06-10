  • search
    Foreigner along with her Indian friends looted by 3 on Yamuna Expressway

    By PTI
    Mathura, June 10: A Mauritian woman and her Indian friend were allegedly looted by three motorcycle-borne men on the Yamuna Expressway here, police said Monday.

    The incident took place at 10:35 am on Sunday near Palkheda village of Naujheel police jurisdiction in Mathura district.

    Superintendent of Police, Mathura rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla said. Plodie Celine and her friend Anup stopped at the expressway after their car broke down.

    The woman working with a multinational company in Mauritius, was in India on a tourist visa. She was travelling in a car with her friends Archana Mache from Assam and Anup from Prayagraj. They were moving towards Agra when their car developed a snag at the 75th milestone."

    The accused reached there and forced the duo to part with their belongings, Shukla said. Cash worth Rs 15,000, foreign currency and mobile phones of the duo were looted by the accused, he said.

    Efforts are on to arrest the culprits, the officer added.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
