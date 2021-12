Forces gun down JeM commander and IED expert

Appeasement vs national security: Forests of South India are breeding grounds for terrorists, naxalites

New Delhi, Dec 01: Terrorist commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Yasir Parray and a foreign ultra were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place at Qasbayar area of the south Kashmir district.

"Two terrorists were killed in the encounter," they said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain was Parray, commander of JeM and an IED expert.

"Terrorist commander of proscribed #terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert & foreign terrorist Furqan #neutralised. Both were involved in several terror #crime cases. A big #success," the IGP said in a tweet.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 13:38 [IST]