    Forced to pay rent: Students, migrant workers in Delhi can dial 100

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Migrants who are forced to pay rent can dial 100 in Delhi. The Delhi government issued an order asking all landlords not to demand rent for one month from migrant workers.

    Any landlord found demanding rent and violating the order, will be booked under the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The order had also stated that action would be taken if landlords forced students for immediate payment of rent and also threatened them with eviction.

    Ordinance to punish those attacking health workers comes into force

    The government has urged the migrant workers and students to dial 100 if they are being forced to pay rent by their landlords. The Delhi government has directed the officials to take strict action against landlords who force migrant workers to pay rent.

