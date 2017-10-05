Forbes India Rich List 2017: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Forbes has come out with the 2017 Forbes India Rich List, with the wealth of Indian tycoons growing a combined 26 percent despite the broader economy showed signs of a slowdown.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman, topped Forbes's annual list of India's 100 richest tycoons with a net worth of $38 billion.

According to Forbes, Ambani's wealth increased by 67 percent from $22.7 billion last year, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list and one of Asia's top five richest.

Ambani retains his number one spot as the world's richest Indian for the tenth consecutive year. RIL's share price has risen over the last year on the back of the company's improved refining margins, and the telecom unit Reliance Jio's massive success in notching up 130 million subscribers since its 2016 launch.

Here are top 5 richest persons in India: