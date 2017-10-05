Forbes India Rich List 2017: Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Forbes has come out with the 2017 Forbes India Rich List, with the wealth of Indian tycoons growing a combined 26 percent despite the broader economy showed signs of a slowdown.
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman, topped Forbes's annual list of India's 100 richest tycoons with a net worth of $38 billion.
According to Forbes, Ambani's wealth increased by 67 percent from $22.7 billion last year, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list and one of Asia's top five richest.
Ambani retains his number one spot as the world's richest Indian for the tenth consecutive year. RIL's share price has risen over the last year on the back of the company's improved refining margins, and the telecom unit Reliance Jio's massive success in notching up 130 million subscribers since its 2016 launch.
Here are top 5 richest persons in India:
Mukesh Ambani
Azim Premji
Tech tycoon Azim Premji ranked second on the list, has jumped two places, with his net worth rising by $4 billion to $19 billion this year.
G P Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja
The Hinduja brothers are in 3rd spot with net worth USD 18.4 billion. They added USD 3.2 billion to their net worth.
Laxmi N Mittal
Mittal is net worth of $16.5 billion. He is the chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company. Mittal owns 38% of ArcelorMittal and holds an 11% stake in Queens Park Rangers F.C..
Pallonji Mistry
Pallonji Mistry is net worth of $16 billion. Reclusive tycoon Pallonji Mistry controls Mumbai-headquartered engineering and construction giant, 152-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
