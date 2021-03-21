YouTube
    'For TMC where there’s a scheme, there's a scam: PM Modi attacks Mamata

    New Delhi, Mar 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a dig at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that BJP wants to implement schemes. But, wherever there is a scheme, TMC sees the opportunity to pull off a scam

    Addressing a rally at Bankura, PM Modi said "Where there is a scheme, there's a scam. The ame of corruption will not continue in Bengal. "Asol Parivartan" (real change) is coming for development of Bengal."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "Didi, you have only made hollow announcements in the last 10 years, where is the work you claim to have done? You keep saying 'Khela Hobe' while people of West Bengal have decided 'Khela Shesh Hobe' (the game will end)," he added.

    West Bengal assembly polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari's father Sisir likely to attend Amit Shah's Egra rally

    "I think that you people have decided to compete with Brigade Ground. As far as I can see, I can only see people...," said the prime miniter.

    "The picture of Bankura today is witness that people of Bengal have decided on May 2, 'didi jacche ashol poriborton ashche, ashol poriborton anche...', he further said.

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, March 21, 2021, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2021
