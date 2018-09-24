For now deferred, but talks between India and Pakistan might happen anytime soon

New Delhi, Sep 24: India and Pakistan are holding each other responsible for the causing hurdle in the peace process but there is a possibility that dialogue between both the countries might happen anytime soon. It might happen at a low level and at the unknown destination but it is likely to happen.

Sources said that the deadlock between both the countries is continuing for long. So it is likely that it might be broken by some way or the other could be sought to initiate the process. It might not be at the higher level and obviously, it will neither happen in India or Pakistan.

Sources said that the talks between both the countries are likely to be low profile but they will try to draw a future plan of action with this meeting. One being asked about the tough posturing from both the side, the source said that all this is a posturing.

Sources said that even Pakistan Army is in favour of talks but in a guided manner. So with all these developments, the talks are possible any time soon. This is to recall that Pakistan Prime minister wrote a letter to the Indian PM requesting to initiate peace dialogue but later India refused to come to the table of talk on the killing of BSF personnel and Pakistan issuing postal stamp on Burhan Wani.