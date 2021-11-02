For more effective probes against terror State Investigation Agency formed in J&K

How the National Investigation Agency is getting the better of terrorists in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 02: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted the State Investigation Agency. The order said that sanction is accorded for the constitution of a specialised agency called the State Investigation Agency for investigation and prosecution.

The SIA shall be the nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency and other central agencies. The SIA shall take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism related cases.

The SIA shall comprise a Director and other officers and employees who are deputed by the government from time to time, the order read. All officers in charge of the police stations shall mandatorily intimate the the SIA immediately upon registration of terrorism related cases.

Where upon intimation under section 6 of the NIA Act, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP of J&K shall having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of the investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be probed by the SIA.

However in case of time during the investigation, if there is a difference of opinion the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing, the order by the home department read.

It also said that in such cases, where the investigation is not transferred to the SIA, the PHQ shall ensure that the SIA is kept informed about the progress of the probe at regular intervals preferably on a fortnightly basis. The SIA shall also be the agency for probe and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the state government in terms of section 7 of the NIA Act, the order also said.

