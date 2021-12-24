With a 96.7 increase, is Delhi heading for another wave of COVID-19

For flouting COVID-19 rules, popular South Delhi restaurant sealed

New Delhi, Dec 24: Amid rising Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police has sealed a restaurant in Mehrauli for allegedly violating Delhi Disaster Management Authority or DDMA's guidelines, officials said today.

As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of latest DDMA orders for prohibiting large gatherings, a flying squad team went for a surprise inspection at Diablo restaurant in Mehrauli, District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani said, according to news agency PTI.

There were around 600 people at the restaurant around 10:45 pm on Thursday. The restaurant had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid protocols, she said.

"Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of Covid," Jivani said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said an FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly brought into effect by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of the IPC has been registered against Diablo restaurant at Mehrauli police station in Delhi.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.

Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 13:11 [IST]