    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 narendra modi

    Follow all COVID-19 protocols while voting: PM Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters too follow COVID-19 norms as West Bengal polls in the 8th and final phase today.

    "Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi said.

    Over 86 lakh voters in West Bengal will decide the political fate of 284 candidates today as 34 assembly constituencies, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home turf Bhabanipur, go to polls in the seventh phase, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

    Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth round of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said.

    The poll panel has deployed at least 796 companies of central forces in the seventh phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said.

    Measures are in place to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process, the official said.

    Voting is being held at 12,068 polling stations spread over nine assembly constituencies each in Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts, six each in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda and four in Kolkata, the official said.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:48 [IST]
    X