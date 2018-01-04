Fodder scam: Court to decide jail term for Lalu Prasad Yadav, 15 others today

The special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and 15 other convicts in a fodder scam case.

The court which was scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday did not come up due to a condolence meeting held during the day to mourn the death of two lawyers. The Court also found Lalu's son Tejasvi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

The RJD chief and the 15 others who were brought to the court in the morning were taken back to jail.

Earlier on December 23, 2016, the court had convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced. Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)