Fodder scam case: Special CBI court to sentence Lalu Prasad today

The Special CBI Court in Ranchi to pronounce the quantum of sentence on Wednesday for RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and others convicted in the fodder scam case. Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad and 15 others were convicted in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra.

Lalu Prasad was convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury during 1991-94. He was sent to Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad's lawyer had on Tuesday told reporters that they would press for minimum punishment in the case. "Lalu is 70-years-old and suffering from many diseases. We will seek minimum punishment for him," he said. According to lawyers, Lalu Prasad can be awarded three to seven years of punishment. If he gets three years punishment, he would get bail soon after sentencing.

However, RJD alleged that Laluji had been charged with connivance as he was the finance minister then - the charge is not direct. "The withdrawal had been taking place since 1977. There were several chief ministers who were in charge of the finance department when Laluji was not the finance minister or the chief minister so why is he being singled out?" Senior RJD leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, asked.

The party was waiting to know the quantum of punishment to Lalu Prasad to be pronounced on January 3 and would then decide its course of action, Sidiqqui added.

