Flying Sikh Milkha Singh dies of COVID-19 related complications

New Delhi, June 19: Legendary Indian athlete also known as "Flying Sikh" Milkha Singh died on Friday night with COVID-19 related issues in a Chandigarh hospital. He was 91. Earlier, Milkha Singh had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur had passed away just five days ago due to the same illness.

Milkha Singh is survived by three daughters Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and son Jeev Milkha, who is an ace golfer.

"Legendary Indian Sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji was admitted in the ICU of Covid Hospital of PGIMER on 3rd June 2021 and was treated for Covid there till 13th June when after putting up a valiant battle with Covid, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative.

"However, due to post- Covid complications, he was shifted out of Covid Hospital to medical ICU.But despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," Prof. Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER expressed his deepest condolences on the sad demise of this 'most revered' sporting icon, who will be remembered for his exceptional accomplishments on and off the field and his endearing and humane personality.

Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU at the COVID-19 Hospital of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh due to dipping oxygen levels on June 3. The admission came just 4 days after he was discharged from a Mohali hospital at the request of his family members.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 6:51 [IST]