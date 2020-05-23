  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flying into Karnataka from these 6 states? You will have to undergo 14 days quarantine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: Karnataka has said that those passengers flying in from six states will have to undergo 14 days quarantine upon landing in the state.

    Flying into Karnataka from these 6 states? You will have to undergo 14 days quarantine

    Karnataka's DGP said that those landing from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will have to under a 7 day institutional quarantine, followed by 7 day home quarantine.

    Domestic flight rules: From web check in to Aarogya Setu, what you should know

    Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine, the DGP said in a tweet.

    This comes in the backdrop of the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed domestic air travel from May 25 onwards. The ministry has also imposed several conditions on air travel. The ministry urged vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant and children to avoid travelling.

    It also said only a third of the operations would resume in the first phase.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka airports civil aviation ministry

    Story first published: Saturday, May 23, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue