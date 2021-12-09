YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Floral tributes paid to Bipin Rawat, others at Madras Regimental Centre

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Coonoor, Dec 9: Floral tributes were on Thursday paid to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash here earlier.

    Floral tributes paid to Bipin Rawat, others at Madras Regimental Centre

    Senior Army officials, Tamil Nadu Ministers and Army veterans laid wreaths and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the deceased persons at the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington near here.

    The mortal remains of the crash victims in caskets wrapped in the Indian tricolour were brought to the venue in decorated army trucks.

    Funeral with full military honours for Gen Rawat, IAF team probe underway: Singh in Lok SabhaFuneral with full military honours for Gen Rawat, IAF team probe underway: Singh in Lok Sabha

    Tamil Nadu Ministers K N Nehru, MP Saminathan and K Ramachandran, senior state government and police officials and Army personnel among others paid tributes to the departed persons.

    General Rawat, India's first CDS, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in the helicopter crash near here on Wednesday.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News  

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X