Flood in Ramganga River wreaks havoc in Moradabad

Posted By:
Evening news brief
    Lucknow, Aug 29: Flooding in Ramganga river due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand has wreaked havoc in Moradabad, UP, and nearby villages.

    Ramganga river originates from Doodhatoli ranges in the district of Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The river flows to south west from Kumaun Himalaya. It is a tributary of the river Ganges which originates from the high altitude zone.

    Streets flooded

    Ramganga is flowing 40 cm above the danger mark which has caused flooding in around 30 villages. Around a dozen houses have collapsed, said reports.

    Severely affected villages are Raibur and Gopalpur where the water has inundated the roads. Reports say that villagers had to spend night on terrace after water entered ground floor.

    (Image - PTI)

    Ramganga river flowing above danger mark

    Three barrages located on Ramganaga - Kalagarh, Harevali and and Kho - have released around 1.08 lakh cusecs of water into the river. This may furher raise the water level. With water levels set to rise, people have started searching for higher grounds to save themselves from flood.

    (Image credit - PTI)

    Roads inundated

    Police have reportedly said that a control room has been setup to tackle the situation and boats have been kept in standby for rescue operations.

    (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    People having torrid time wading through water

    Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy rainfall for several days now which has raised the water level of the rivers originating from the state.

    (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Landslide in Garhwal

    Earlier, four people were killed and several others were buried in a landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri-Garhwal district. The landslide occured in Kot village near Buda Kedar area this morning. Yesterday (August 28), a bus had skidded off the road and fallen into a gorge leaving two people dead and over 30 injured.

    (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 17:53 [IST]
