  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flight operations at Mumbai Airport affected due to heavy rains, 9 flights diverted

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, July 26: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday affecting movement of flights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

    Nine flights had to be diverted so far do to poor visibilty and wet runway. Mumbai police requested the residents to remain indoors and not go near the sea at any cost.

    File photo
    Flight operations at Mumbai Airport affected due to heavy rains, 9 flights diverted

    "Flights are delayed by 30 minutes on average, due to heavy rains since last 2 hours," reports quoted Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) Public Relations Officer as saying.

    Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai during next four hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Meanwhile, sounding an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra, the IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours. An orange alert signifies that the authorities should get ready for necessary action.

    [Heavy rains to continue in Mumbai, orange alert issued]

    "City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water logged areas&also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," Mumbai Police tweeted.

    The last two days of rainfall in Mumbai caused water- logging in several parts of the city, including Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar, which led to traffic snarls at several major junctions.

    "Weather forecast by i.m.d at 08:00 hours - intermittent rain/showers with heavy falls in city and suburbs during night/early morning," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a tweet.

    "According to IMD forecast heavy rainfall with severe thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, expected all through the night. We request citizens to avoid venturing around the sea and avoid parking vehicles under a tree. Call 1916 for in any emergency," the BMC tweeted.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai rains

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 22:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue