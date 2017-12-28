Flashback 2017: PM Modi's foreign visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 13 countries in 2017, six less compared to 2016. Out of 13 visits, eight were state visits. The visit to island nation Sri Lanka was the first foreign visit of the year. He was in Sri Lanka to participate in the celebrations marking the UN Vesak Day, the most important in the Buddhist calendar, which commemorates Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and passing away.

Later, PM visited Germany twice in May and July for the state visit and G-20 Summit respectively. His visit to Isreal was historic he is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in the last 70 years. Seven agreements were signed between the two countries. State visit to Myanmar was diplomatic challenges as the world was watching India's stand on Rohingya Muslims crisis. India did not raise Rohingya issue during the visit due to security and geopolitical interests with Myanmar.

US President Donald Trump declared that ties between Washington and New Delhi had "never been stronger" after holding his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi presented Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965 to commemorate the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.

In France, PM Modi said India would uphold its commitment to the Paris climate agreement during his meeting with President Macron. After Washington's withdrawal, India's support was crucial for the deal.

SCO Summit in Kazakhstan, 9th BRICS summit in China 12th East Asia Summit in the Philippines were major multilateral summits attended by PM Modi in 2017.