Flashback 2017: PM Modi's foreign visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 13 countries in 2017, six less compared to 2016. Out of 13 visits, eight were state visits. The visit to island nation Sri Lanka was the first foreign visit of the year. He was in Sri Lanka to participate in the celebrations marking the UN Vesak Day, the most important in the Buddhist calendar, which commemorates Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and passing away.
Later, PM visited Germany twice in May and July for the state visit and G-20 Summit respectively. His visit to Isreal was historic he is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in the last 70 years. Seven agreements were signed between the two countries. State visit to Myanmar was diplomatic challenges as the world was watching India's stand on Rohingya Muslims crisis. India did not raise Rohingya issue during the visit due to security and geopolitical interests with Myanmar.
US President Donald Trump declared that ties between Washington and New Delhi had "never been stronger" after holding his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi presented Trump a folio containing an original commemorative postal stamp that had been issued by India in 1965 to commemorate the death centenary of Abraham Lincoln.
In France, PM Modi said India would uphold its commitment to the Paris climate agreement during his meeting with President Macron. After Washington's withdrawal, India's support was crucial for the deal.
SCO Summit in Kazakhstan, 9th BRICS summit in China 12th East Asia Summit in the Philippines were major multilateral summits attended by PM Modi in 2017.
PM Modi in Sri Lanka
Country: Sri Lanka
Areas visited: Colombo, Kandy
Purpose: International Day of Vesak
Dates: 11-12 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe visiting Seema Malaka Temple, in Colombo on Thursday. PTI Photo/PIB
PM Modi in Germany
Country: Germany
Areas visited: Meseberg, Berlin
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 29-30 May
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a balcony, during a meeting at the government guest house Meseberg Palace in Meseberg, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north on Berlin, Monday, May 29, 2017. AP/PTI
PM Modi in Spain
Country: Spain
Areas visited: Madrid
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 30-31 May
Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy, left waves as he shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday May 31, 2017. Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Spain. AP/PTI Photo
PM Modi in Russia
Country: Russia
Areas visited: Saint Petersburg
Purpose: 18th India-Russia Annual Summit
Dates: 31 May-2 June
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the 18th India Russia Annual Summit, at Konstantin Palace, in St. Petersburg, Russia. PTI photo
PM Modi in France
Country: France
Areas visited: Paris
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 2-3 June
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Emmanuel Macron, centre as they attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Macron and the prime minister of India put forth a common front on the need to fight climate change on Saturday, with the French leader saying he would travel to India before year‚Äôs end for a summit on promoting solar energy. AP/PTI Photo
PM Modi in Kazakhstan
Country: Kazakhstan
Areas visited: Astana
Purpose: SCO Summit
Dates: 8-9 June
PM Modi poses for a photo at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakstan, Friday, June 9, 2017. AP/PTI Photo
PM Modi in Portugal
Country: Portugal
Areas visited: Lisbon
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 25-26 June
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Modi wason a day visit to Portugal.AP/ PTI Photo
PM Modi in United States
Country: United States
Areas visited: Washington
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 25-26 June
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug while making statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 26, 2017.AP/PTI
PM Modi in Netherlands
Country: Netherlands
Areas visited: Amsterdam
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 27 June
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte at Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday. PTI Photo / PIB
PM Modi in Israel
Country: Israel
Areas visited: Jerusalem, Haifa, Tel Aviv
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 4-6 July
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Olga Beach in Israel on Thursday. PTI Photo/ PIB
PM Modi in Germany
Country: Germany
Areas visited: Hamburg
Purpose: G-20 Summit
Dates: 7-8 July
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on Friday. PTI Photo / PIB
PM Modi in China
Country: China
Areas visited: Xiamen
Purpose: 9th BRICS summit
Dates: 3-5 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other BRICS leaders pose for a group photograph, at the Dialogue of Emerging Markets and Developing Countries, during the 9th BRICS Summit, in Xiamen, China on Tuesday. PTI Photo/PIB
PM Modi in Myanmar
Country: Myanmar
Areas visited: Naypyidaw
Purpose: State visit
Dates: 6-7 September
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, at Presidential Palace in Naypyidaw, Myanmar on Wednesday. PTI Photo/PIB
PM Modi in Philippines
Country: Philippines
Areas visited: Pasay
Purpose: 12th East Asia Summit
Dates: 12-14 November
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) 2017, in Manila, the Philippines on Monday. PTI Photo