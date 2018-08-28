Five states crucial for BJP in next Lok Sabha elections; party to devise new strategy

New Delhi, Aug 28: Meeting of 15 chief minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states and seven deputy chief minister of the BJP where it is the junior partner in the government is crucial. But the role five states that included Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra is all the more important as the BJP along with its allies have a maximum number of seats.

Chief ministers of the BJP ruled states and deputy chief ministers in the NDA government of the seven other states have met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Party president Amit Shah. Sources in the BJP said that the responsibility of chief ministers of these states is very important as they have the responsibility of repeating the performance if the NDA has to come to power again. The party plans to devise strategy around that so maximum number of the MPs are returned to Lok Sabha by the people.

There are total 80 Lok Sabha MPs in Uttar Pradesh of which the BJP along with its ally had won 73 that has gone down to 70 now, Gujarat has 26 Lok Sabha MPs and all of them belong to the BJP only, there are total 29 Lok Sabha members in Madhya Pradesh and originally 27 had gone to the BJP's kitty but the BJP lost one more in by-elections, Maharashtra there are 48 Lok Sabha members and along with allies it had won 41 Lok Sabha members and Rajasthan there are 25 seats in the Lok Sabha and All had been one by the BJP.

Sources said that out of these 208 seats in these five states the BJP had won 192 seats and the BJP had neither the government in Uttar Pradesh nor Maharashtra nor in Rajasthan. So now these five states with the BJP chief ministers have the daunting task of repeating the performance and the strategy is prepared as per the suggestion of the central leadership.

Sources in the BJP said that position of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra is good looking as the performance of chief ministers of these states but winning elections needs proper planning. The BJP needs to put in lots of efforts in other states. But the main focus of the party will be these five states.