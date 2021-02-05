38 Rajasthan women, kids rescued after being kidnapped by 100 people from MP

Cold wave: IMD issues yellow alert for several places in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Police Academy rated as best in country

Rajasthan government announces 2 per cent cut in VAT on petrol, diesel

Five officials held in Rajasthan on charges of bribery

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Feb 05: Five people, including a deputy director of the Ayurveda department and a police head constable, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking bribes in four separate cases in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Dr Roshan Lal Sharma, the deputy director of Ayurveda department posted in Jaisalmer, was trapped while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 for clearing a bill from a vehicle contractor.

The complainant's vehicle is attached with the department and to clear the bill, the accused demanded the bribe.

4 cops from Mumbai held for taking bribe in Jaipur

After verification, an ACB team led by Deputy SP Anil Purohit caught him red-handed, DG (ACB) B L Soni said in Jaipur.

He said Head Constable Sohan Lal, posted in Jurhara police station of Bharatpur district, was arrested while receiving Rs 7,000 as bribe for taking action in a theft case.

In Jaipur, a computer operator of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Dinesh Kumar was also caught while taking a bribe of Rs 400 for issuing a marriage certificate to the complainant.

The ACB team in Sriganganagar arrested computer operator Vinod Singh and a Class IV employee Jitendra Kumar, both posted in the Water Resources Department, for taking a bribe of Rs 1,500 from a man for official work.