YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five charred to death as private bus catches fire in Karnataka's Chitradurga

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 12: At least five people, including three children, were charred to death and many others sustained burns when a Benglauru bound bus they were travelling in caught fire on a national highway in Chitradurga district on Wednesday morning.

    Five charred to death as private bus catches fire in Karnatakas Chitradurga

    "Five people have died after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4 at about 3.30 am. The bus was on the way from Bijapur to Bengaluru," a police officer said.

    The deceased have not been identified, he said adding a few others have been hospitalised. He suspected that the vehicle was parked by the road side when it caught fire.

    More BUS ACCIDENT News

    Read more about:

    bus accident fire

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue