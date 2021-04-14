YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First they ignore you...: Rahul's swipe at Centre over fast-tracking approval for foreign vaccines

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi to imply that the government''s decision to fast-track emergency approval for foreign-produced anti-coronavirus vaccines had been prompted by his party''s suggestions.

    Rahul Gandhi had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, urging the government to fast-track approval for vaccines. BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had then accused Gandhi of lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approval for foreign vaccines.

    First they ignore you...: Rahuls swipe at Centre over fast-tracking approval for foreign vaccines

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to the prime minister, had also requested him to allow emergency use of all the vaccine candidates having required clearances.

    "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win," Rahul Gandhi cited Mahatma Gandhi''s quote and tagged a media report on the central government saying it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs.

    With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries.

    The move is significant as it may make available several vaccines, including those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in India with certain conditions.

    In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

    A key architect of India''s constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

    "India is now proving that it is indeed possible to regress in time," Gandhi tweeted.

    "Today, we remember Babasaheb who asked the difficult questions that helped put our country on the path of progress," he said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X