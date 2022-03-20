'First step towards opposition unity': Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad's RJD

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Mar 20: Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 25 years after parting his way with Lalu Prasad Yadav.

"Merger of our party with RJD is first step towards opposition unity. It's imperative that whole opposition gets united across India to defeat BJP. As of now, unification is our priority, it'll be only after that we would think about who'll lead the united opposition, " said Sharad Yadav after the merger.

"The decision (merging of LJD into RJD) taken by Sharad Yadav was the demand of the people. It has given a message to other opposition parties that it's high time, we should have united in 2019 but better late than never," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 16:04 [IST]