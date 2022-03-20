YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'First step towards opposition unity': Sharad Yadav merges LJD with Lalu Prasad's RJD

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Patna, Mar 20: Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav has merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), 25 years after parting his way with Lalu Prasad Yadav.

    Sharad Yadav

    "Merger of our party with RJD is first step towards opposition unity. It's imperative that whole opposition gets united across India to defeat BJP. As of now, unification is our priority, it'll be only after that we would think about who'll lead the united opposition, " said Sharad Yadav after the merger.

    "The decision (merging of LJD into RJD) taken by Sharad Yadav was the demand of the people. It has given a message to other opposition parties that it's high time, we should have united in 2019 but better late than never," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

    More SHARAD YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    sharad yadav rjd politics

    Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X