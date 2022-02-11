YouTube
    First part of Budget session of Parliament to end today

    New Delhi, Feb 11: Today is the last day of first part of Budget Session of Parliament The Rajya Sabha will continue its discussion on the Union Budget today. The discussion will conclude with the reply of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Private Members Business today.

    The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31st of last month with the address of the President. The second part of the Session is scheduled to begin on 14th of next month and will continue upto 8th April.

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:32 [IST]
