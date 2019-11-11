First Article 370, now Ram Temple, Amit Shah set to add another feather to his cap

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been busy ever since he took charge of the Home Ministry earlier this year.

He started out with a bang when he announced in Parliament the decision to abrogate Article 370. This was one of the oldest demands by the BJP and finally the party went ahead with that historic decision.

Today Shah is tasked with yet another major task. It would be him and his ministry which has been entrusted with the job of setting up a trust that would build the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

"The central government shall, within a period of three months from the date of this judgment, formulate a scheme pursuant to the powers vested in it under Sections 6 and 7 of the Acquisition of the Certain Areas at Ayodhya Act 1993. The scheme shall envisage the setting up of a trust with a Board of trustees or any other appropriate body under Section 6. The scheme to be framed by the Central Government shall make necessary provisions in regard to the functioning of the trust or body including on matters relating to the management of the trust, the powers of the trustees including the construction of a temple and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters," the court had said while delivering its verdict on Saturday.

According to the order, the land would be handed over to the Board of Trustees. According to the Act, the centre has the power to appoint a trust or a body for managing the 60.70 acre land that surrounds the 2.77 acres of land that was in dispute.

Shah and his team would have a busy three months ahead to set up the trust which would oversee the construction of the Ram Temple.