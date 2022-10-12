YouTube
    FIRs against Tajinder Pal Bagga, Kumar Vishwas quashed by HC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 12: In a major relief to Kumar Vishwas and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court bench on Wednesday cancelled the FIRs registered against them. Vishwas was booked for comments against AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal while Bagga was facing a case for alleged provocative statements made by him.

    FIRs against Tajinder Pal Bagga, Kumar Vishwas quashed by HC

    Justice Anoop Chitkara of the HC has passed these orders while allowing the petitions filed by Bagga and Vishwas.

    The former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas was booked in Rupnagar for allegedly making provocative statements against party chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. He has been accused of creating enmity on grounds of religion and race. The plea alleges sheer abuse of the process of law and terms it politically motivated.

    Reacting to the development, Vishwas said, "As soon as the government was formed, the Punjab government lodged an FIR against me. The Punjab High Court today dismissed the baseless FIR against me by the insecure, self-obsessed dwarf. Thank you judiciary and those who love me. Dear little brother (Bhagwant Mann) I advise you again to protect Punjab's self-respect from small politics."

    Similarly, Bagga was booked for his interview to various news channels and circulating it on print and social media, in which he had allegedly made false, fabricated, and communally divisive statements against Arvind Kejriwal regarding Delhi CM's statements on movie, Kashmir Files.

    X