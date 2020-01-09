Fire breaks out in Noida ESIC hospital

Noida, Jan 09: Fire broke out in ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24, Delhi on Thursday morning. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24 this morning in the basement of the seven-story hospital building, the rescue operation is underway. Patients and their family members are being evacuated from the hospital building and are been taken to safe place.

The blaze reportedly broke out in the basement of the seven-story hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said to PTI.

Black smoke was seen as the fire started to spread the hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Police and the fire rescue team are trying to douse the fire and rescue the trapped people from the hospital building.