Fire breaks out in AIIMS

    New Delhi, June 28: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the operation theatre of Emergency Department in AIIMS here on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service said.

    No one was injured, they said.

    A call was received at 5.04 am about a blaze in the operation theatre (OT) of Emergency Department and seven fire tenders were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

    The fire was brought under control very quickly, he said, adding it broke out in the store room adjacent to the OT.

    According to police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station at around 5.15 am about the blaze and on reaching AIIMS, sparking and smoke was observed in a dummy room near the casualty area.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, "All the patients in the vicinity were evacuated. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached at the spot and extinguished the fire."

    The situation is now normal and under control, and there is neither any casualty nor any injury to any person, he said.

    Casualty area has been reopened for patients, the police said, adding an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze.

    Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
