MP: FIR registered against cop who aimed gun at Cong’s Kamal Nath at airport

A FIR has been registered on Sunday against a police constable who had pointed a loaded rifle at senior Congress leader Kamal Nath at Chhindwara airstrip in Madhya Pradesh. A SIT is also formed to investigate the case.

According to police, Kamal Nath was about to leave for Delhi having addressed a public meeting about 4.30pm. He was boarding his private plane when some other policemen at the airstrip saw the constable Ratnesh Pawar's rifle pointed at an angle which could have been a threat to Kamal Nath's life. This created panic among them and they swiftly acted to whisk the constable off the airstrip.

This incident came to light after Madhya Pradesh's former Advocate General and Rajya Sabha member, Vivek Tankha took to Twitter and condemned the incident. "A Police man loads his rifle to fire at Kamal Nath ji in Chhindwara airstrip. Is this politics of hatred. Should be condemned in strongest terms." (sic) Tankha tweeted.

OneIndia News