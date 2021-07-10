Film critic Kathi Mahesh, who met with an accident, no more

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 10: Well-known film critic Kathi Mahesh, who with an accident on June 25 reportedly died on Saturday.

Mahesh met with an accident on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in Kodavalur in the outskirts of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. He was returning to Hyderabad from his hometown in Chittoor district.

Reportedly, Kathi's vehicle had collided with the rear end of the truck, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

Also a critic and journalist, Mahesh shot to fame with his stints in Bigg Boss Telugu's first season hosted by Tollywood superstar Jr NTR.

Though he has been a part of several hit films including Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017), Kobbari Matta (2019), Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu (2019), and the recently released actioner of Ravi Teja, Krack (2021), he garnered huge attention with his straightforward statements in various primetime debate shows.