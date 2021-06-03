YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fertiliser scam: ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged fertiliser scam, officials said on Thursday.

    Fertiliser scam: ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari

    They said the Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

    Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 13:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X