Fertiliser scam: ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged fertiliser scam, officials said on Thursday.

They said the Member of Parliament (MP) and businessman has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation.

Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 13:20 [IST]