Make in India: With production of over 5 lakh Ak-203s, UP set to become major defence hub

Ferozpur: BSF recovers arms and ammunition near Indo-Pak border

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ferozpur, Oct 28: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Thursday during a search near the zero line of the Indo-Pak border in the Ferozpur sector of Punjab recovered a bag full of arms and ammunition.

From the bag, the BSF recovered three AK-47 rifles and six empty magazines along with three mini AK-47 rifles and five magazines.

"Alert #BSF troops #Ferozpur sector recovered a bag during a search near zero line. From the bag 03 AK 47 Rifles & 06 empty MAG, 03 mini AK 47 Rifles & 05 MAG, 03 Pistol & 06 empty MAG along with 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered," said the BSF Punjab in a tweet.

27/10/2022



Alert #BSF troops #Ferozpur sector recovered a bag during a search near zero line. From the bag 03 AK 47 Rifles & 06 empty MAG, 03 mini AK 47 Rifles & 05 MAG, 03 Pistol & 06 empty MAG along with 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.#BSFAgainstArms pic.twitter.com/BMNjAqNQoT — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) October 27, 2022

Following the recovery, the BSF informed the Punjab police for the further action.

Terrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in Srinagar

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab police had recovered weapons at the farm of a farmer in the Ferozepur district, near the India-Pakistan border in September 2022.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 15:41 [IST]