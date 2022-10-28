YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Ferozpur: BSF recovers arms and ammunition near Indo-Pak border

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ferozpur, Oct 28: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Thursday during a search near the zero line of the Indo-Pak border in the Ferozpur sector of Punjab recovered a bag full of arms and ammunition.

    Ferozpur: BSF recovers arms and ammunition near Indo-Pak border

    From the bag, the BSF recovered three AK-47 rifles and six empty magazines along with three mini AK-47 rifles and five magazines.

    "Alert #BSF troops #Ferozpur sector recovered a bag during a search near zero line. From the bag 03 AK 47 Rifles & 06 empty MAG, 03 mini AK 47 Rifles & 05 MAG, 03 Pistol & 06 empty MAG along with 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered," said the BSF Punjab in a tweet.

    Following the recovery, the BSF informed the Punjab police for the further action.

    Terrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in SrinagarTerrorist with arms and ammunition nabbed in Srinagar

    Further investigations are underway.

    Earlier, the BSF and Punjab police had recovered weapons at the farm of a farmer in the Ferozepur district, near the India-Pakistan border in September 2022.

    Comments

    More ARMS News  

    Read more about:

    arms bsf jawans

    Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X