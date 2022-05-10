YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FCRA violations: CBI raids at 40 places in crackdown on NGOs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: The CBI is conducting a major countrywide operation against Union Home Ministry officials, NGO representatives and middlemen for allegedly facilitating violations of rules in receiving foreign donations.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The coordinated operation over the alleged breaches of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is going on at around 40 locations including in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mysore and some places in Rajasthan.

    It has been detected during the operation that several public officials from the MHA, NGO representatives and middleman exchanged money to facilitate the foreign donations in violation of FCRA, 2010, they said.

    So far, the agency has apprehended around six persons including MHA officials and NGO representatives in connection with the case, they said.

    The operation has till now led to a disclosure of hawala transactions worth Rs 2 crore, they said.

    Comments

    More FCRA News  

    Read more about:

    fcra cbi

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 20:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X