FCRA licence renewals of 466 NGOs rejected since 2020: MHA

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs has told the Parliament that it had rejected the renewal of licences under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) of 466 non-government organisations since 2020.

The MHA explained that these NGOs had not fulfilled the eligibility criteria under the law. It was also said that in 2020 there were 100 refusals, while in 2021 and 2022 till date there were 341 and 25 refusals respectively.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Registration of around 6,000 NGOs had ended from January 1. Many of these NGOs have not renewed their application while in some cases the Ministry of Home Affairs has refused to renew their application.

Among the several NGOs whose registration has not been renewed are Oxfam Trust, Jamia Milia Islamic, Indian Youth Centres Trust and Tuberculosis Association of India.

The FCRA registration is mandatory to receive foreign funds and on December 31 the MHA had extended the validity till March 31 2022. This was however subject to the condition that the renewal request has not been refused by the MHA or the NGO applied within the expiry date of 6 months.

The updated list of NGOs whose registrations was deemed to seize had names of 5,933 NGOs.

As per the norms, all NGOs are required to apply for the renewal of their FCRA registration before the expiry of the five-year validity of their licences. This is in accordance of Rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

The MHA had made it clear that only those NGOs who had already applied for renewal of their FCRA licence expiring between September 29 2020 and March 3 20222 and were awaiting the disposal of their application would benefit from its decision to extend the validity.

NGOs while applying for FCRA are required to furnish details like Aadhaar number besides paying a fee of Rs 5,000 for renewal.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 15:24 [IST]