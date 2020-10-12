FATF’s Asia Pacific Group keeps Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Asia Pacific Group has kept Pakistan in the enhanced follow up list.

The FATF says that Pakistan has not made any major progress to counter terror funding on its soil. The plenary and sub-group meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be held between October 21 and 23.

Pakistan would require the support of 12 members to get out of the grey list. In this context the approach by the US would be extremely crucial. However the chances of Pakistan being downgraded to the black list is remote owing to the fact that it has the support of China, Turkey and Malaysia. Pakistan needs the support of just three members to stay out of the black list.

To ensure that it gets the backing of the United States, Pakistan has appointed a lobbying firm Linden Strategies to push its case with the Trump administration.

On its website, Linden Strategies says that it is a government relations and business development firm providing strategic analysis and advisory to domestic and international clients, including sovereign nations. Our team of experts has a vast wealth of experience across government and commercial enterprise and our clients span the globe.We specialise in government relations, strategic communications, business advisory, and political consulting, the firm also says along with the tagline, 'complex issues. Discrete strategies. Winning results.'

Sources tell OneIndia that despite all these efforts Pakistan will remain in the grey list.

This is because its 2019 mutual evaluation report says that there is a lot yet to be complied with. Pakistan is yet to comply with all the 27 points.

Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF's grey list, debt-ridden Pakistan in August imposed financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The virtual FATF plenary scheduled for October 21-23 will decide if Pakistan should be excluded from its grey list, based on a review of Islamabad's performance to meet global commitments and standards on fight against money laundering and terror financing (ML&TF), the Dawn News reported.