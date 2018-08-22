Farooq Abdullah shown shoes, heckled for paying tribute to Vajpayee during Eid prayers

Srinagar, Aug 22: A few youths present at Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar reportedly took offence to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah paying tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16, and started shouting slogans against the NC patron.

Some even showed shoes to Abdullah and booed him out of the prayer congregation.

According to reports, as soon as Abdullah started praying, a dozen or so youths began raising slogans, asking Abdullah to leave the shrine.

According to some reports, the Kashmiri youth present at the shrine were miffed with Abdullah for chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' at another event. The protesting group started shouting slogans of 'Azaadi'.

"The country has to change. I come here with a message of peace and harmony," Abdullah told Zee News.

"There are people who will oppose the peace. But we have to keep on trying. For how long will the people of my state suffer? The entire country is progressing. We need to progress too," added Abdullah.

Mein darne wala nahi hun. Agar yeh samajhte hai ki ise azadi aayegi toh mein inko kehna chahta hun ki pehle begaari,beemari aur bhookmari se azadi pao: Farooq Abdullah on protests against him during Eid prayers for raising'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans during Vajpayee's prayer meet pic.twitter.com/F0dCBoDJ80 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

Some reports say that shoes were also hurled at Abdullah.