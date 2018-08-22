  • search

Farooq Abdullah shown shoes, heckled for paying tribute to Vajpayee during Eid prayers

    Srinagar, Aug 22: A few youths present at Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar reportedly took offence to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah paying tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on August 16, and started shouting slogans against the NC patron.

    Some even showed shoes to Abdullah and booed him out of the prayer congregation.

    File Photo of Farooq Abdullah

    According to reports, as soon as Abdullah started praying, a dozen or so youths began raising slogans, asking Abdullah to leave the shrine.

    According to some reports, the Kashmiri youth present at the shrine were miffed with Abdullah for chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Hind' at another event. The protesting group started shouting slogans of 'Azaadi'.

    "The country has to change. I come here with a message of peace and harmony," Abdullah told Zee News.

    "There are people who will oppose the peace. But we have to keep on trying. For how long will the people of my state suffer? The entire country is progressing. We need to progress too," added Abdullah.

    Some reports say that shoes were also hurled at Abdullah.

