    Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 05: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has challenged an Enforcement Directorate order attaching his residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore.

    Farooq Abdullah

    Party MP Hasnain Masoodi said the petition challenging the ED order was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court here on Wednesday. It is scheduled to come up for hearing on Friday.

    Omar Abdullah welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

    In December, the ED attached the properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in Kashmir and in Jammu, alleging that they were the proceeds of crime in a scam related to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

    Masoodi said the properties attached by the ED were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence took place.

      PTI

      X