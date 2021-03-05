‘Can’t even kiss my wife’ because of pandemic': Farooq Abdullah leaves audience in splits

Changes can be made, farm laws are not religious scriptures: Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Mar 05: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has challenged an Enforcement Directorate order attaching his residential and commercial properties worth nearly Rs 12 crore.

Party MP Hasnain Masoodi said the petition challenging the ED order was filed before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court here on Wednesday. It is scheduled to come up for hearing on Friday.

Omar Abdullah welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

In December, the ED attached the properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in Kashmir and in Jammu, alleging that they were the proceeds of crime in a scam related to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

Masoodi said the properties attached by the ED were either ancestral or acquired before the alleged offence took place.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB files chargesheet against Rhea Chakraborty and 32 years|Oneindia News

PTI