YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farooq Abdullah backs new Taliban 'govt' in Afghanistan; urges talks with other nations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Srinagar, Sep 08: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday hoped that the Taliban would run a good government in Afghanistan.

    "I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance following Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) & respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country," Farooq Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

    Farooq Abdullah backs new Taliban govt in Afghanistan; urges talks with other nations
    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah

    The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the terror terror group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister.

    Anything but inclusive says Afghan envoy on Taliban governmentAnything but inclusive says Afghan envoy on Taliban government

    Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be Akhund's deputy in the "new Islamic government".

    The announcement of key figures in the caretaker government in Afghanistan comes weeks after the Taliban seized control of war-torn Afghanistan, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.
    UN-designated terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is also part of the interim Taliban government. Haqqani, a specially designated global terrorist and son of the famous anti-Soviet warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani who founded Haqqani Network, is the new acting interior minister in the 33-member Cabinet that has no woman member.

    Haqqani has been one of two deputy leaders of the Taliban since 2016 and has a USD 10 million US bounty on his head. Khalil Haqqani, Sirajuddin's uncle, was appointed as acting minister for refugees.

    Two other members of the Haqqani clan were also named to positions in the interim government, indicating the role of Pakistan in the Taliban-run government.

    More FAROOQ ABDULLAH News  

    Read more about:

    farooq abdullah taliban

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X